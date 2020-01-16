Doncic numbers 'hard to fathom' for gleeful Mavs coach Carlisle

Luka Doncic's sensational numbers in the Dallas Mavericks' 127-123 beating of the Sacramento Kings were "hard to fathom" for gleeful head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Mavericks won a third straight game with Doncic finishing with a stunning triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists.

In doing so, Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double consisting of at least 15 rebounds and assists.

Doncic's display earned effusive praise from coach Carlisle, who said: "These numbers are just crazy. It's hard to fathom.

"They're trapping him all over the court every time down. He's both beating the traps and playing beautifully out of the traps."

Doncic really came to life in the third quarter where he put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Even more impressively, Doncic made his triple-double despite going 0-5 from beyond the arc, a statistic that left the Slovenian insisting he can play better.

"Obviously, not as good as I can play. I have to practice those threes," Doncic said.

"They were doubling me every time, and I like it. Basketball is five players so somebody's going to be open if they double me."

Doncic's night started in inauspicious fashion with a wayward pass that found its way into the stands.

The 20-year-old was able to see the funny side of things.

"It was a bad pass," he added. "I was laughing. He was open. I should have hit him. That was a very bad pass."