Doncic: Mavs showed who we are in record-breaking display against Clippers

Luka Doncic said the Dallas Mavericks "showed who we are" in their 51-point demolition of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks showed no mercy in their record-breaking 124-73 humbling of the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers in the NBA on Sunday.

Dallas earned a 77-27 half-time lead – the Mavericks' 50-point advantage the largest through two quarters since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55.

It is the first time in NBA regular-season history that a team won a road game by 50-plus points against a franchise that had a .650 or better winning percentage the season before, per Stats Perform.

"We showed who we are," said Doncic – who posted 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 26 minutes – after the Mavericks were swept aside 138-115 by defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

"People judged us off the first two games of the season. It's a long season, but we've got to keep going like that.

"We've got to play defense. That's our specialty from now on."

Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added: "The funny thing is, no one realized it until we got into halftime, to be honest with you.

"It was just everybody making sure that we didn't focus on the score at all. ... Everything was just clicking on all cylinders, and thankfully we got the win."

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said: "We've had several months now of not normally operating. These are inconveniences, but right now they're realities. I don't see any of our guys complaining about it or making excuses about it.

"Of course we'd like the world to be in a better place than it is right now. With the [coronavirus] vaccine here and being administered and stuff like that, things certainly will get better. But right now we've got to adapt and we've got to find ways to come together as a team in a very difficult beginning of the season with the schedule."