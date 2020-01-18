English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE

NBA

Doncic lifts Mavericks, Hawks end San Antonio wait

Doncic lifts Mavericks, Hawks end San Antonio wait

Getty Images

Luka Doncic starred once more for the Dallas Mavericks, while the Atlanta Hawks ended a long wait in San Antonio in the NBA.

Doncic's 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists guided the Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 on Friday.

He got plenty of support from Tim Hardaway Jr., who chipped in with 29 points as the Mavericks improved to 27-15.

Damian Lillard poured in 34 points for the Trail Blazers, while Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Hawks recorded their first win in San Antonio since 1997 thanks to a 121-120 victory over the Spurs.

Trae Young posted 31 points, while Kevin Huerter hit a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining for the game-winner.

Simmons shines as Raptors crush Wizards

Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' 100-89 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Norman Powell (28 points) and Terence Davis (23) led the Toronto Raptors past the Washington Wizards 140-111.

Jimmy Butler had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Miami Heat's 115-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

 

Dunn struggles

Kris Dunn failed to score a point, going 0-for-three from the field in 15 minutes in the Bulls' loss.

 

Morant magic

Ja Morant delivered a huge dunk in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Friday's results

Indiana Pacers 116-114 Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers 100-89 Chicago Bulls
Toronto Raptors 140-111 Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks 120-112 Portland Trail Blazers

 

Lakers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-8) visit the Houston Rockets (26-14) in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. Lakers star Anthony Davis is questionable for the encounter.

Previous GAME RECAP: Heat 115, Thunder 108
Read
GAME RECAP: Heat 115, Thunder 108
Next GAME RECAP: Mavericks 120, Trail Blazers 112
Read
GAME RECAP: Mavericks 120, Trail Blazers 112

Latest Stories