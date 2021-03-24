Curry to miss at least another week as Warriors star deals with tailbone injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for at least another week after an MRI showed inflammation in his tailbone.

Curry has not played since suffering a bruised tailbone in the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets last week.

The former two-time MVP was already ruled out of his third consecutive game – Tuesday's NBA showdown with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

But Curry will miss at least four more games, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed prior to the 76ers clash.

"We're going to re-evaluate in a week," Kerr told reporters. "He got an MRI this morning and it showed inflammation in that tailbone.

"He had made some progress the first couple of days just resting and then he did a little bit more work [Monday] and was still pretty sore.

"So our training staff and Steph put their heads together and decided this is going to be a little bit longer than we thought and hoped. So we'll re-evaluate in a week."

Curry is averaging 29.0 points (fifth best in the NBA), 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors this season.

The three-time NBA champion has made the most three-pointers in the league in 2020-21 (182), while his three-point average of 4.7 is the best in the NBA.