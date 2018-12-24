Curry hits game-winner to lift Warriors over Clippers

Stephen Curry was the hero as the Golden State Warriors topped the Los Angeles Clippers 129-127 in the NBA on Sunday.

Curry's clutch performance settled the contest, with the two-time MVP hitting the game-winner against the Clippers.

The score was level at 127 down the stretch, but Curry – who posted 42 points – took advantage of a mismatch and attacked off the dribble to score the decisive layup with less than a second remaining on the clock.

Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant also had a strong game, scoring 35 points and snagging 12 rebounds in the win.

Tobias Harris posted 32 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, while Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams each contributed 25 points.

The Warriors improved to 23-11 as the Clippers dropped to 19-14.

Markkanen leads Bulls

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting in the Chicago Bulls' 112-92 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Damian Lillard dropped 33 points and was a perfect nine-of-nine from the free-throw line in the Portland Trail Blazers' 121-118 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 27 points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 107-99.

Williams struggles in Charlotte defeat

Marvin Williams scored four points on one-of-nine shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' 119-103 loss to the Boston Celtics.

TJ Warren had four points on two-of-11 as the Phoenix Suns went down 111-103 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Leonard shows no mercy

Portland's Meyers Leonard climbed the ladder to throw down this dunk on Maxi Kleber.

Sunday's results

Atlanta Hawks 98-95 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 105-89 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat 115-91 Orlando Magic

Sacramento Kings 122-117 New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics 119-103 Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls 112-92 Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves 114-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors 129-127 Los Angeles Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

Memphis Grizzlies 107-99 Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers at Warriors

Basketball fans everywhere have been waiting to see LeBron James lead a young Los Angeles team against reigning champions the Warriors. Golden State have gone through some rough patches this season, but have remained one of the best squads in basketball.