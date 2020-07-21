Coronavirus: Westbrook re-joining Rockets for NBA restart after COVID-19 diagnosis

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is hopeful Russell Westbrook will be ready to play after joining his team-mates in the NBA bubble following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19 last week prior to Houston's departure for Orlando, where the 2019-20 season will resume via a 22-team format on July 30 after the league was halted in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 2017 MVP travelled to Walt Disney Resort on Monday, with the Rockets scheduled to restart their campaign against the Dallas Mavericks on July 31.

While Friday's scrimmage against defending champions the Toronto Raptors might be too soon for Westbrook, D'Antoni is confident the nine-time All-Star will be up to speed for the Mavericks clash.

"I do expect that once he clears everything that he'll be ready to go five-on-five and all that," D'Antoni said.

"I would think Friday might be a little early. That'll be up to the medical staff and Russell himself and see how he feels in the days before.

"Hopefully, he'll get in a couple of scrimmages and then be ready for us to play."

Westbrook – in his first season with the Rockets after arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder – was averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game prior the league's suspension.

D'Antoni added: "Any time you miss a key piece like that, it makes it a little bit more difficult, but I know he'll be ready. So on one side, we're just anxious to get him.

"It'll give everybody a little pep in their step, but there was no doubt before. The energy has been great. These guys have been practicing hard, so it's just one step closer to being whole. We can get him in there and work on a couple of things and get ready."

The Rockets are sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record, nine and a half games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and five and a half adrift of the second-placed Los Angeles Clippers.