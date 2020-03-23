Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert has lost sense of smell as he recovers from illness

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has lost his sense of smell and ability to taste as he recovers from his coronavirus diagnosis.

Gobert updated fans in a Twitter post where he asked followers if any of them had experienced similar symptoms.

Last week, Frenchman Gobert – the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 - said he is "feeling a little better every single day" as he deals with the disease.

But in recent days he has had to cope with additional symptoms.

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms," he wrote.

"I haven't been able to smell anything for the last four days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?"

Gobert had confirmed his positive test on March 12 following the postponement of Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA was promptly suspended indefinitely in the aftermath of the diagnosis, with team-mate Donovan Mitchell also testing positive.

Amid the pandemic, Gobert admitted he should have taken the issue more seriously prior to his test.

The 27-year-old had mocked measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including touching reporters' microphones.

Gobert asked people to learn from his mistakes and take the outbreak more seriously. He donated $500,000 to part-time employees of the Utah Jazz and coronavirus-related services.

Ten NBA players have been confirmed as having coronavirus, including the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant.