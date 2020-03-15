Coronavirus: Mitchell feeling 'fine' as Jazz star recovers from COVID-19

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell feels "fine" as he recovers from coronavirus after speaking out publicly for the first time from self-isolation.

Mitchell contracted COVID-19, along with Jazz team-mate Rudy Gobert, amid the global pandemic, which continues to disrupt sport.

The NBA suspended the season on Wednesday after the Jazz's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed earlier in the day.

Jazz All-Star Mitchell provided an update on his health via social media on Saturday.

"Just want to say thank you so much for the continued support," Mitchell said in an Instagram video. "It means a lot to me. I feel fine.

"Things are going well. I'm just taking the proper precautions, as were told to me by the health authorities.

"I can't wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys. I'll see you all soon."

Globally, there have been at least 156,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths from coronavirus.

In the United States, almost 60 people have been killed from over 2,800 cases.