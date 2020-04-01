Coronavirus: Lakers players symptom-free after two-week quarantine

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their team are currently symptom-free after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 19, NBA franchise the Lakers revealed a pair of unnamed players contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

But after completing a 14-day home isolation prescribed by team physicians, no Lakers players are showing symptoms.

Coronavirus continues to disrupt sport – including the NBA which is on hiatus – across the globe as countries try to contain COVID-19.

Deaths have exceeded 42,000 globally, with more than 856,800 confirmed cases.