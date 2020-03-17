Coronavirus: Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Durant has confirmed he is one of the Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday the Nets said four unnamed players had COVID-19 and one was displaying symptoms.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Durant confirmed he had the virus, telling The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

The 31-year-old is yet to play for the Nets since joining ahead of this season because of an Achilles injury he sustained in last year's NBA Finals when he was with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant won two NBA titles with the Warriors, has been named Finals MVP twice and was the league's MVP in 2014.