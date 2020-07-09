Coronavirus: Kawhi Leonard's arrival at Disney World delayed – reports

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reportedly did not travel with his team-mates to Orlando for the NBA's season restart but is expected to arrive in a few days.

Leonard was reportedly not on the team flight to the Orlando area in Florida, where the 2019-20 campaign will resume at the Disney World complex after the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP, Leonard is believed to have an excused absence from the Clippers as he tends to a family matter.

The Clippers are scheduled to spend Thursday and Friday satisfying quarantine requirements and will play their first game on July 30 against rivals the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of a re-opening doubleheader.

Leonard led the Clippers with 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and ranked second with 5.0 assists per game when the NBA season was put on hold amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Clippers are second in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, five and a half games behind the Lakers.