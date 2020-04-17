English
Coronavirus: Jazz's Conley wins NBA Horse Challenge

With the NBA season suspended, Mike Conley Jr. beat Zach LaVine to win the Horse Challenge.

Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr. was crowned NBA Horse Challenge champion on Thursday.

The point guard beat the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine H-O-R-S-E to H-O in the final, putting on a show with several incredible trick shots.

Conley had defeated Chauncey Billups in the semi-finals, while LaVine overcame WNBA star Allie Quigley.

The competition was held with the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conley was averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz when the season was stopped.

