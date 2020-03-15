Coronavirus: Improving Rudy Gobert – I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously

Rudy Gobert is "feeling a little better every single day" as he deals with coronavirus, admitting he should have taken the issue more seriously prior to his diagnosis.

The Utah Jazz center had mocked the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including touching reporters' microphones earlier this week.

However, Gobert later tested positive for COVID-19, as he confirmed on Thursday, the day after the NBA had suspended the season following the postponement of Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Frenchman posted a video via the NBA's social media accounts on Sunday to offer an update on his own health, as well as a message to others to stay safe amid the global pandemic.

"Hey, what up everyone, it's Rudy Gobert. I just wanted to give you guys an update," he said.

"I'm going to start by saying thank you to all the people who have been supportive and for all the positive energy – it really means a lot.

"As for myself, I have been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people at Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me.

"As you may already know I’m just wanting to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water, try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and of course try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people.

"It's all about protecting yourself and the people around you.

"I wish I would have took this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe."

Gobert previously announced he has donated $500,000 to part-time employees of the Utah Jazz and coronavirus-related services.