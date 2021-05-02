Clippers' Kawhi Leonard returns against Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard will make his comeback for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets.

Clippers star Leonard has missed five consecutive games due to right foot soreness, sitting out nine of the team's previous 10 games.

But two-time NBA champion Leonard is back in the line-up as the Clippers face the Nuggets on Saturday.

Leonard has been averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and a career-high 5.1 assists per game for the Clippers this season.

The two-time Finals MVP and five-time All-Star also boasts a career-high field-goal percentage (51.6) in 2020-21.

Following back-to-back defeats, the Clippers (43-21) are third in the Western Conference, behind the Phoenix Suns (45-18) and Utah Jazz (45-18).