Clippers' George revels in memorable home debut after 150-101 win

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George savoured his memorable home debut after inspiring a humiliating win over the Atlanta Hawks.

George posted 37 points in just 20 minutes as the Clippers humbled the Hawks 150-101 at Staples Center in NBA action on Saturday.

After scoring 33 points in Thursday's first Clippers appearance, which had been postponed due to a pair of offseason shoulder operations, George was at it again against the Hawks.

George led the way in the absence of team-mate Kawhi Leonard and the six-time All-Star revelled in the experience as the Clippers scored the second most points in franchise history.

"It means everything. I couldn't wait to get in front of this crowd. I couldn't wait to be home," George told Fox Sports. "I could get used to it."

George labelled his Clippers bow against the New Orleans Pelicans as "terrible" following a 132-127 defeat during the week.

Asked about Saturday's performance, George replied: "I thought I was better. I had a better flow. My body felt better, my legs felt better. I was actually able to just move. The first game was just so fast-paced. Whereas this game I felt conditioned, I felt ready. My guys helped me along the way.

"Long process. I've been rehabbing since the middle of May. It's been long and hard but I had a great team around me."

The star-studded Clippers improved to 8-5 for the season, despite playing without Leonard, Patrick Beverley (calf) and Landry Shamet (ankle).

Prized recruits George and Leonard are yet to play together after the latter sat out back-to-back games due to a left knee contusion.

"Really dangerous," George said when asked how dangerous the Clippers can be this season. "We have three guys in our starting group who are out right now. This is a team who are looking to play deep into the season. It's about taking care of our bodies."