Clippers, Celtics restore series leads in NBA playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics restored their series leads in the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The Clippers overcame the Denver Nuggets 113-107 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Paul George top-scored for the Clippers with 32 points as they moved back ahead in the series.

The guard went 12-of-18 from the field and five-of-seven from three-point range at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics went 3-2 up against the Toronto Raptors courtesy of a dominant 111-89 victory in Game 5.

Toronto had won back-to-back games, but Jaylen Brown's 27 points led the Celtics to their win.

Tatum's double-double, Jokic heroics not enough

Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Celtics' victory.

Boston got an even contribution, with Kemba Walker putting up 21 points on the back of eight-of-15 shooting.

Nikola Jokic was huge for the Nuggets. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but Denver fell to the Clippers.

Michael Porter Jr. managed a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Denver.

Murray battles

Jamal Murray's up-and-down form continued. He was five-of-17 from the field for 14 points in 38 minutes for the Nuggets.

Heat face Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks avoided a shock series sweep against the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference semi-final, but they will need another win on Tuesday to stay alive in a series Miami lead 3-1. The Bucks could be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle).