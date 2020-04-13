Chicago Bulls hire Karnisovas to run basketball operations

The Chicago Bulls signed Arturas Karnisovas to be their new executive vice president of basketball operations, the NBA team announced on Monday.

The move was made official by the team after several days of speculation, bringing the former Denver Nuggets general manager to Chicago.

After five years in the Houston Rockets’ scouting department, Karnisovas was hired as the Nuggets' assistant general manager in 2013 and elevated to general manager in 2018.

The Lithuania native was a part of front offices that drafted Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and helped acquire James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Goran Dragic and Paul Millsap.

"I am thrilled that he is now a member of the Bulls," said team president & COO Michael Reinsdorf. "As the new head of basketball operations, I am confident that his vision, ability to lead and experience helping build winning teams in Houston and Denver will serve him well here."

Karnisovas will have total autonomy on basketball decisions and has already begun to assemble a staff around him.

The new executive has tabbed the New Orleans Pelicans' J.J. Polk as assistant general manager and is likely to bring former Denver colleague Pat Connelly with him to run the player-personnel department. Interviews are ongoing for a new general manager.

"This is the height of a dream for me, and I am prepared for the challenge that it presents," said Karnisovas. "I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls. They represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. I've always had a love for this franchise and to be a part of it and influence its revival is a privilege."

The move represents the end of an era for the Bulls franchise with the removal from power of Gar Foreman and top executive John Paxson, the duo that has made Chicago's basketball decisions since 2009.

The Bulls announced that Foreman will no longer be with the team but Paxson reportedly may stay with the organisation in a scouting or advisory role.

Karnisovas came to the United States in 1990 when he was 18 years old and played four seasons at Seton Hall, helping the Pirates make four trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Karnisovas played professionally in Europe, where he played for Barcelona, Bologna, Olympiacos and Athens. He helped Barcelona win Spanish League championships in 1996, ’97 and 2001.