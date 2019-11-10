Celtics win seventh straight, Warriors lose and Harden sparks Rockets

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs 135-115, while the Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston made it seven successive victories since losing their NBA season opener by topping San Antonio away from home on Saturday.

Jaylen Brown posted 30 points for the Celtics (7-1), who lost star Gordon Hayward to a fracture in his left hand, while Kemba Walker added 26.

The slumping Spurs (5-4) were led by DeMar DeRozan and his 22 points on their home court.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder trumped the struggling Warriors 114-108 thanks to Danilo Gallinari's 21 points.

D'Angelo Russell and his 30 points were not enough for the Warriors, who dropped to 2-8 for the season in the absence of injured stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Harden inspires Rockets

James Harden put up 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94. Harden fell just short of his first triple-double of the season.

Luka Doncic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Memphis Grizzlies 138-122. Doncic's performance came through three quarters after being rested for the final period.

Pelicans and Hornets combine for sloppy spectacle

The New Orleans Pelicans registered 26 turnovers, while the Charlotte Hornets turned the ball over on 22 occasions. New Orleans came away with a 115-110 win.

Harden lights up Chicago

'The Beard' had fun against the lowly Bulls, dishing off this stunning pass to Rockets team-mate Clint Capela.

Saturday's results

Boston Celtics 135-115 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-108 Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets 117-94 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 138-122 Memphis Grizzlies

Raptors at Lakers

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors (6-2) will have their hands full when they face the in-form Los Angeles Lakers (7-1) at Staples Center on Sunday. LeBron James and the Lakers have won seven games on the bounce since losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Opening Night.