Celtics overcome Bucks, Embiid stars as 76ers spoil Westbrook's Wizards debut

The Boston Celtics edged the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA thriller, while Joel Embiid starred for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum (30 points) hit a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining as the Celtics overcame the Bucks 122-121.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a game-high 35 points, missed the second of two free-throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Embiid led the 76ers to a 113-107 victory over Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards.

The center posted a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers, while Ben Simmons had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Westbrook, traded to Washington by the Houston Rockets earlier this month, saw his debut spoiled despite a triple-double of 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Brown brilliant, Jokic dominates in defeat

Jaylen Brown was the star of the show for the Celtics, scoring 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting.

Nikola Jokic dominated for the Denver Nuggets. He became the first player since Larry Bird in 1987 to reach 29 points, 15 rebounds, 14 assists and three blocks in a single game, as per Stats Perform. Denver lost to the Sacramento Kings 124-122.

Ja Morant had 44 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, who fell to the San Antonio Spurs 131-119.

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier posted 42 points but his Charlotte Hornets also lost, going down to the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-114.

It was the first time in NBA history that two different players scored 40-plus points in a season opener but lost the game in the same year, according to Stats Perform.

Wayward VanVleet

Fred VanVleet made a slow start to the season, going three-of-12 from the field in the Toronto Raptors' 113-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hield heroics

Buddy Hield (22 points) tipped in the game-winner in overtime for the Kings against the Nuggets.

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic 113-107 Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers 121-114 Charlotte Hornets

Indiana Pacers 121-107 New York Knicks

Boston Celtics 122-121 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 113-99 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs 131-119 Memphis Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks 124-104 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-101 Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings 124-122 Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz 120-100 Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns 106-102 Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks at Lakers

Christmas Day will see five blockbusters, headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) taking on the Mavericks (0-1) at the Staples Center.