Celtics' Hayward suffers hand fracture

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward fractured his hand against the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA team confirmed.

The Celtics diagnosed forward Hayward with a left hand fracture following an x-ray as Boston topped the Spurs 135-115 on Saturday.

Hayward hurt his hand in the second quarter after making contact with the Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge in San Antonio.

The 2017 All-Star left the court and did not return for the remainder of the game away from home.

Hayward was averaging 20.3 points per game during Boston's 7-1 start to the season amid a seven-game winning streak.

It comes after Hayward suffered a devastating leg injury that cost him almost all of 2017-18.

After leaving the Utah Jazz for the Celtics on a four-year, $128million contract in 2017, Hayward sustained a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his left leg less than six minutes into his Boston debut.