Celtics extend winning streak as Walker returns to Charlotte

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak in the NBA as Kemba Walker returned to Charlotte on Thursday.

Playing in Charlotte for the first time since leaving the Hornets at the end of last season, Walker received a warm ovation before the Celtics' 108-87 victory.

The guard was below his best, finishing with 14 points on four-of-12 shooting, but the Celtics recorded their sixth straight win.

Gordon Hayward (20 points and 10 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (23 points and nine rebounds) led the way for Boston.

With Kawhi Leonard back, the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Portland Trail Blazers 107-101.

Leonard contributed a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Butler brilliant for Heat

Jimmy Butler delivered for the Miami Heat, scoring 34 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in a 124-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

LaMarcus Aldridge starred with 39 points as the San Antonio Spurs overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-112.

Woes for Hornets

Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington struggled for Charlotte. Rozier went one-for-11 and Washington one-for-eight as they combined for just seven points.

Walker honoured

The Hornets paid tribute to the returning Walker with a classy video.

Thursday's results

Boston Celtics 108-87 Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs 121-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat 124-108 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers 107-101 Portland Trail Blazers

Heat at Lakers

Miami (6-2) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-1) have made fine starts to the season and this shapes as an entertaining early-season contest at the Staples Center.