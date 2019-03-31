Butler unfazed by Minnesota boos

Jimmy Butler declared "I don't care about being loved all the time" after being given a rough ride by Minnesota Timberwolves fans on his return to the Target Center on Saturday.

Butler was booed in his first match in Minnesota since he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last November.

The four-time NBA All-Star had the last laugh after the 76ers won 118-109, Butler claiming 13 rebounds, producing five assists and scoring 12 points.

Butler took the hostile reception in his stride and stated: "I don't care about being loved all the time. It's no fun that way."

He added when asked about the boos: "It wasn't too bad."

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown had no concerns that Butler would be affected by the abuse that would come his way.

Brown said prior to the game: "He thrives under blankets of controversy. I greatly respect it, and I think when you look at the high-level competitors, it is part of their DNA.

"It is certainly part of his DNA."