Bucks star Giannis lauds Jazz: They make it look easy

Giannis Antetokounmpo was full of admiration for the Utah Jazz after his Milwaukee Bucks were on the end of a 129-115 loss to the Western Conference leaders.

The Jazz improved to 21-5 as four players racked up 25 points or more for the first time in franchise history, with Rudy Gobert (27 points), Joe Ingles (27), Donovan Mitchell (26) and Jordan Clarkson (25) all hitting the mark.

It represents a sixth win on the bounce for the impressive Jazz, whose 26-game record is the best in their history.

For his part, Antetokounmpo contributed 29 points and 15 rebounds, but Milwaukee (16-10) slipped to back-to-back defeats.

However, the 26-year-old insisted there was no shame in losing to the best team in the Western Conference, showering his opponents with praise in the process.

"It's okay, it's nothing to be upset about. It will be hard, especially when you play the best team in the West," Antetokounmpo said.

"They're moving the ball, they're fighting, they play for one another, they know their role.

"Whatever they do, they are doing it hard.

"It just looks fun. Like when I watch them play, it looks fun, it looks easy, it looks simple.

"For sure, they look like us last year, and man, when you're at that point and you're playing with that confidence, you're hard to beat for sure."