Bucks 'hopeful' Giannis ankle injury isn't serious

The Milwaukee Bucks are 'hopeful' that the ankle injury which forced Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets early is not serious.

Antetokounmpo lasted less than one minute of the 143-136 loss to the Rockets after planting his right foot on Kelly Olynyk's foot as he drove forward, appearing to sprain his ankle.

The 26-year-old Greek forward knocked down one of two free-throws and tried to play on but quickly left the court and did not return in a worrying sign for the 38-24 Bucks ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Antetokounmpo already had a right ankle worry sustained in the Bucks' previous game against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I think we’re hopeful that it’s not serious," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"We’ll see how he responds to treatment tonight, treatment tomorrow, get an update at some point tomorrow.

"But I think we’re hopeful that it’s; well obviously he couldn’t play or finish, it’s not something significant or serious."

Giannis has missed nine games all season with knee and back injuries, with the Bucks going 5-4 without him.