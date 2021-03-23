Bucks' Giannis sidelined with knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Monday's clash with the Indiana Pacers due to a left knee sprain.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Antetokounmpo sustained the injury during Saturday's 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Antetokounmpo's status for Wednesday's showdown against Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics remains unknown.

"We'll see how he does this next day or two," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer prior to the Pacers matchup.

"We'll see how the next couple days go and we'll just kind of make decisions that are best for him.

"And keeping him really healthy, but there's no decisions regarding Wednesday as of now."

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season for the streaking Bucks, who had won six straight games before Monday's fixture.