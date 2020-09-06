Bucks' Giannis out of Game 4 against Heat with ankle injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain in the NBA playoffs.

Bucks star Antetokounmpo sustained the injury by tangling with Andre Iguodala with 10 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the second period and left the game after shooting two free throws at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday.

Milwaukee confirmed during half-time that the reigning MVP would not return to the floor for the rest of the Eastern Conference semi-finals clash.

Antetokounmpo appeared to be struggling with a right ankle injury during Game 3, which ended in a 115-100 defeat for the Bucks that sent them 3-0 down in the series.

The top-seeded Bucks needed to win on Sunday to keep their hopes of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals alive.

Antetokounmpo had started the game strongly in Orlando, scoring 19 points on eight-of-10 shooting to go with four rebounds and one steal.