Bucks call for justice, accountability after Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks' players delivered a powerful statement calling for change in the United States after their boycott.

All three NBA playoff games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The decision was taken after the Bucks made the call to boycott Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Magic.

In a statement read by Sterling Brown and George Hill on behalf of the players, the Bucks demanded change and accountability after police shot Blake.

"The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African-American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings," they said.

"Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protesters. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action so our focus today cannot be on basketball.

"When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, to give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard and in this moment we are demanding the same from law makers and law enforcement.

"We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin state legislator to reconvene after months of inaction and take the meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform.

"We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action and remember to vote on November 3rd."

The Bucks lead their series against Orlando 3-1, but the season is reportedly in jeopardy as players demand change amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the USA.