Bradley Beal relishes 'remarkable achievement' of surpassing Michael Jordan

Eclipsing one of Michael Jordan's records on Wednesday was "a remarkable achievement" for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Beal scored over 25 points for the 17th straight game to start the season, beating Jordan's mark of 16 from the 1988-89 campaign as the longest such streak since the NBA-ABA merger.

In his latest prolific performance he poured in 32 points as the Wizards overcame the Miami Heat 103-100, despite Russell Westbrook being rested on the second half of a back-to-back.

"It's pretty cool. It's a remarkable achievement," said Beal after Washington improved to 5-13 on the season.

"It's not something you always shoot for but it's amazing just to hear all the stats that we come up with in our game.

"To pass him is always a great feeling, it's something you always put in your accolades, but at the same time it felt even better getting it in a win.

"It was a milestone in a lot of fashions tonight and so I was happy we got the dub overall but to pass Michael means a lot."

The all-time record is held by Wilt Chamberlain, who scored at least 25 points in all 80 games of the 1961-62 regular season.

Asked if he felt emulating that was achievable, Beal responded: "Well if one man did it it's definitely possible. I'm not worried about it."

While Wizards coach Scott Brooks has been amazed by Beal's high-scoring start to the campaign, he was keen to emphasise the other areas of the guard's game that he admires.

"When I think of Brad two things come to mind: winner and toughness. A lot of times just because a guy has a high scoring average they don't want to say that he's an all-round player, that he's tough, but he's a winning basketball player and we're not winning enough right now," said Brooks.

"He's tough. He was fighting for every minute to night. They key to the game was the start of that fourth quarter, we took Brad out, it was a tough decision. We gave him a chance to get his legs and get some rest."

He added: "What he's doing offensively, you don't see it often. James Harden had it in the last few years, but what Brad's doing he's doing it without the ball in his hands throughout the game.

"He scores in so many different ways. The thing he doesn't do is he doesn't post up, but I think he's gonna be eventually able to post up. He does have a good post-up game that we can maybe get going, that's why it's hard to guard him."