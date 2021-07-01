Antetokounmpo out for crucial game five: Bucks

Antetokounmpo, who suffered a hyperextended left knee during the Bucks defeat to Atlanta on Tuesday, had initially been listed as doubtful for game five in Milwaukee.

However the Bucks confirmed on Thursday the 26-year-old Greek player would now miss the game, where the Bucks will be aiming to regain the initiative in the best-of-seven series, which is level at 2-2.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and physical examination on Wednesday.

US reports have said the scan found no evidence of structural damage in Antetokounmpo's knee, which twisted as he landed awkwardly during a defensive play on Tuesday.

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals series will face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals which start next week.