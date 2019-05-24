English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NBA

Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle late in Game 5, says Budenholzer

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an ankle injury.

(Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle during Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, according to coach Mike Budenholzer.

Budenholzer told reporters after the game the forward tweaked his ankle on a defensive possession and did not come out in the final minutes of the game to get a breather.

It appeared Antetokounmpo hurt himself when trying to defend Kawhi Leonard off a rebound in the closing minutes of the Bucks' 105-99 loss.

He left the court soon after the play and came back in after a possession and a foul on one of his team-mates.

"He twisted his ankle in the backcourt," Budenholzer said.

He continued: "And he just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn't move and we had an offensive possession, just maybe get somebody out there that can move, make a shot and I think [the pain] kind of wore off or the adrenaline wore off and he was able to go back in."

The Bucks trail the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 going into Game 6 on Saturday in Toronto.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Previous Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 5 road win over
Read
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 5 road win over Bucks
Next Nightly Notable: Kawhi Leonard | May 23
Read
Nightly Notable: Kawhi Leonard | May 23

Latest Stories