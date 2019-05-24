Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle late in Game 5, says Budenholzer

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle during Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, according to coach Mike Budenholzer.

Budenholzer told reporters after the game the forward tweaked his ankle on a defensive possession and did not come out in the final minutes of the game to get a breather.

It appeared Antetokounmpo hurt himself when trying to defend Kawhi Leonard off a rebound in the closing minutes of the Bucks' 105-99 loss.

He left the court soon after the play and came back in after a possession and a foul on one of his team-mates.

"He twisted his ankle in the backcourt," Budenholzer said.

He continued: "And he just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn't move and we had an offensive possession, just maybe get somebody out there that can move, make a shot and I think [the pain] kind of wore off or the adrenaline wore off and he was able to go back in."

The Bucks trail the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 going into Game 6 on Saturday in Toronto.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.