76ers unsure if Fultz will play again this season

Markelle Fultz may not be back on the court this season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 20-year-old guard has been out since November 19 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this month.

General manager Elton Brand told reporters on Saturday there is no timetable for Fultz's return, and the team are not sure if he will play again in 2018-19.

"I can't say right now," he said.

Brand said Fultz is going through physical therapy and is not participating in basketball activities.

Fultz has averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 assists in 19 appearances in 2018-19.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 draft and began his career with high expectations. But he also dealt with injuries that caused a hitch in his jump shot during his rookie season, which limited him to 14 games.

The second-year guard has shot just 41.4 per cent from the field and 26.7 per cent from three-point range in 33 career games.