76ers star Simmons nails first regular-season three-pointer

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons made his long-awaited first regular-season three-pointer in the NBA.

The number one pick in the 2016 draft, All-Star guard Simmons had attempted 17 shots from beyond the arc in the league.

Much had been made about Simmons' jump shot and unwillingness to shoot the three following 171 NBA appearances.

However, that changed in the 76ers' clash with the lowly New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Early in the opening quarter, Simmons received a pass from team-mate Furkan Korkmaz and hailed the three from the corner as the arena erupted in celebration.

Entering the midweek game, Simmons had been averaging 13.7 points, 7.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds for the 76ers (8-5).