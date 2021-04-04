76ers star Embiid to start in long-awaited return against Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has been named in the starting five to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in his long-awaited return from a knee injury.

An NBA MVP candidate before suffering bone bruising in his left knee, Embiid has not played since the March 13 win over the Washington Wizards.

But Embiid will make his way back on to the court in Saturday's visit of the lowly Timberwolves (12-37), with the 76ers (33-15) only a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets (34-15) in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid, who posted 23 points before exiting against Washington, is averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old Embiid has also been averaging career highs in field-goal percentage (52.5) and three-point percentage (42.2).

Embiid scored 37 points in the previous meeting between the 76ers and Timberwolves this season on January 29 – Philadelphia winning 118-94.