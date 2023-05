76ers fire coach Rivers after playoff exit

The 76ers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said the decision came after a review of the season.

"Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise.

"After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship," he said.

The decision comes after the 112-88 loss to the Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

It was the third straight season that Philadelphia were eliminated a game short of the conference finals.

Rivers fell to 6-10 in game sevens as a coach - the most game seven defeats of any NBA coach in history and he remains without a game-seven win on the road in his coaching career.

Rivers joined the 76ers in 2020 after spells with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Celtics and the Orlando Magic.