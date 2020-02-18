Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Ryan Newman is in a serious condition but with non-life threatening injuries after his frightening crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver was hospitalised after being bumped from behind before his car went flying into the wall and flipped, prior to being hit again.

The car caught fire before it was extinguished by track personnel.

In a statement, Newman's team confirmed the 42-year-old was in a serious condition, but with non-life threatening injuries.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the statement read.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Newman was leading the race, which was won by Denny Hamlin, when the incident occurred.