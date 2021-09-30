Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix

The race will take place at the Losail International Circuit on November 21 and will form the first part of a Middle Eastern ending to the Formula One season as it will be followed by races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The 16-turn track was built in 2004 and has become a permanent fixture on the two-wheeled MotoGP calendar.

Losail has the capability to host a night race, with around 3,600 bulbs across 1,000 structures dotted around the circuit to illuminate the track. At 5.380km, the lit area covers the same amount of ground as 70 full-size football pitches.

"We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, after the Qatar GP was confirmed as the 20th round of 2021.

We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. The huge effort from all the teams, F1 and the FIA has made it possible to deliver a 22-race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of."

Qatar has signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023.