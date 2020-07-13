Pol Espargaro to join Repsol Honda to partner Marc Marquez

Repsol Honda have confirmed the signing of Pol Espargaro, who will become the team-mate for Marc Marquez in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Espargaro, 29, will leave Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to partner six-time premier class champion Marquez from next year.

The signing means Marquez's brother, Alex, has had his exit from the factory team confirmed before completing a single race for them.

He will still race alongside the defending MotoGP champion for Repsol Honda in 2020 and has renewed his deal with the manufacturer for an additional two seasons.

But after this campaign he will drop down to satellite team LCR Honda, replacing Cal Crutchlow.

"Honda Racing Corporation are pleased to announce the signing of Pol Espargaro," read a statement.

"The former Moto2 World Champion will join the Repsol Honda Team on a two-year contract. He will join eight-time world champion Marc Marquez aboard the Honda RC213V.

"Espargaro is one of the most experienced riders on the grid, having raced in the world championship since 2006 and with 104 premier class grands prix contested."

A separate update added: "Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the renewal of Alex Marquez, extending his current agreement until the end of 2022, and would like to extend their thanks to Cal Crutchlow for his diligent and tireless work since joining HRC in 2015."

Another confirmed deal saw Franco Morbidelli sign a new two-year contract with Petronas Yamaha.

A busy offseason has also seen Jack Miller promoted to the factory Ducati team from next season, replacing Danilo Petrucci, who will move to Red Bull KTM Tech3.

The 2020 campaign, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, starts this week with the Spanish Grand Prix.