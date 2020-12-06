Mick Schumacher signs off from F2 as champion

Mick Schumacher signed off from Formula Two by sealing the drivers' title in a thrilling second sprint race in Bahrain on Sunday.

Ahead of his move to Formula One with Haas next season, Schumacher – the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael – took the F2 title ahead of Callum Ilott.

The 21-year-old went into Sunday's race with a 14-point lead in the standings after recovering from a qualifying crash that forced him to start from P18 by taking sixth – following a penalty for future Haas team-mate Nikita Mazepin – and claiming two bonus points for the fastest lap.

Despite a good start from third, a lock-up into turn four eventually damaged Schumacher's hopes, with him forced to take a non-mandatory pit stop for fresh tyres after being overtaken by Ilott and slipping from third to sixth on lap 19 of 34.

However, Ilott was unable to close in on race winner Jehan Daruvala and runner-up Yuki Tsunoda and he fell away and ended up crossing the chequered flag outside of the point places.

Schumacher set the fastest lap after pitting for new rubber, though he did not receive the two bonus points because he finished outside the top 10.

The German consequently added F2 glory to his Formula Three championship in 2018, finishing the 2020 season with two race wins and a further eight podiums.