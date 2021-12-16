العربية
Mercedes F1 team withdraw appeal against Verstappen title

By

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team on Thursday announced they were withdrawing their appeal against Max Verstappen's controversial title-winning victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

REUTERS

The F1 team said in a statement they "welcome the decision by (governing body) the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1".
 

