Rookie Martin takes maiden MotoGP pole in Doha

Jorge Martin will start Sunday's Doha MotoGP on pole after stunning the field in qualifying but the rookie insists the race win will belong to someone else.

The Spaniard nudged Pramac Racing team-mate Johann Zarco into second place with a superlative display, with Maverick Vinales – who won the season-opening race in Qatar – in third.

It was a phenomenal result for Martin on just his second outing in qualifying for a premier-class event, but the 23-year-old refused to get carried away as he lowered expectations ahead of the race at the Losail International Circuit.

"It's difficult to describe my feelings," he said of his first pole. "In the first run, I was behind [Joan] Mir and I felt super confident, I was catching him so fast, and I said, 'Okay, I need a faster bike [to follow]'.

"I was hoping to be behind Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] but he wasn't improving at all, so I said, 'Okay, it’s my time to boost, my time to demonstrate who I am'.

"For sure, I didn't expect to make pole; I was expecting to be front four, front five.

"When I finished the lap and I was up there in first position, it's unbelievable. This is so great. Tomorrow – another day to learn because for sure it's not my day to win.

"If we can fight for a top six that'd be great and I will be super happy."

Martin picked up a point with a 15th-place finish last week, when Zarco and pole-sitter Bagnaia joined Vinales on the podium.

A best lap of one minute and 53.106 seconds saw Martin clinch pole this time around and Zarco admitted he was taken aback when he realised who had gone faster than him.

"I'm pretty happy, a low one minute 53 seconds was a good target to be on the first row," said the Frenchman.

"When I saw this one minute 53.2 seconds when I crossed the finish line I expected to be on pole.

"But when I understood it was the 89 on pole, my team-mate, I was a bit surprised.

"I'm happy anyway because it's all going too perfect for Pramac team – first and second and it's just happiness to take. It has been great."

Provisional classification

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) 1:53.106

2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +0.157

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +0.161

4. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.197

5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +0.363

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.548

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +0.599

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.639

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.679

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +0.688

11. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) +1.118

12. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +1.990