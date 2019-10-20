Marquez equals Doohan milestone with routine win at Motegi

World champion Marc Marquez equalled Mick Doohan with his 54th career MotoGP victory after winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

Marquez was scintillating as the six-time MotoGP champion cruised to his 10th victory of 2019 at Motegi on Sunday, with Repsol Honda sealing the constructors title.

The Honda star was scorching on the track, blitzing Fabio Quartararo to move level with Doohan in third on the all-time list for MotoGP wins.

After wrapping up another premier class title in Thailand last time out, Marquez made history by claiming pole position at Motegi, meaning he had earned pole at every circuit on the sport's calendar.

It was an exhibition for Marquez, who left the chasing pack in his wake and sealed a 21st successive finish inside the top-two positions.

Quartararo finished nine tenths adrift to be Marquez's nearest challenger as the Yamaha rider clinched the Rookie of the Year.

"It was not easy, especially because I was pushing from the beginning, because the strategy was clear - I tried to open a gap in the beginning because I felt very strong in the warm-up," Marquez said after celebrating his fourth successive victory.



"Honestly speaking I start to play a lot with the switches and everything, because like you see [he parked right after the chequered flag], with the fuel and everything I was on the limit. When I take these two seconds, I start to play again with the switches.



"Was not easy to ride because you needed to think many, many things on the bike, but I was able to manage in a good way to finish the race [within] the limit."

Andrea Dovizioso earned his 100th podium, while it was a miserable outing for Valentino Rossi – who did not finish the race.

TOP 10

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) +0.870secs

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.325s

4. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +2.608s

5. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) +9.140s

6. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) +9.187s

7. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +9.306s

8. Joar Mir (Suzuku Ecstar) +10.695s

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +14.216s

10. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +18.909s

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 350

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 231 (-119)

3. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 176 (-174)

4. Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) 176 (-174)

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 169 (-181)

Teams

1. Ducati 400

2. Repsol Honda 383 (-17)

3. Monster Energy Yamaha 321 (-79)

4. Petronas Yamaha 263 (-137)

5. Suzuki Ecstar 246 (-154)