Coronavirus: MotoGP cancels Australian and British races in 2020

The revamped 2020 MotoGP season will not include trips to Australia and Britain after both races were cancelled on Friday.

Organisers Dorna Sports released a statement confirming the British Grand Prix, scheduled for Silverstone on August 30, will not take place as planned due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement means there will be no MotoGP visit to the British Isles for the first time in the Championship's history.

Phillip Island was also due to host the Australian Grand Prix on October 25, but that too has now been removed from the list of venues for this year.

"We're saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar," Carmelo Ezpeleta - CEO of Dorna Sports - said.

"Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most thrilling race weekends of the season, with both tracks never failing in their promise to deliver some of the closest racing in our championship.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to once again extend my thanks to the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve.

"We look forward to returning to Silverstone and Phillip Island next year for more incredible battles."

Dorna Sports had previously stated their hopes for a 16-race season, including plans for a double-header at Jerez in Spain during July.

The scheduled opener in Qatar was the first to be cancelled this year due to the health pandemic, followed by races in the Netherlands, Finland and Germany.