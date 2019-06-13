Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 2019 salary sets MLS record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 2019 salary of $7.2million is a new MLS record, usurping the $7.1m paid to Sebastian Giovinco in 2017 and 2018.

The Swedish star, 37, joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United last year and has made a remarkable impact, scoring 33 MLS goals in 39 appearances.

His 2019 salary is a huge increase on the $1.5m he was paid during his first year and sees him move to the top of the pile in terms of wages in the division, according to the MLS Players Association's (MLSPA) salary guide.

Giovani dos Santos, a team-mate of Ibrahimovic's until his March release, is second on the list with a salary of $6.5m, narrowly beating Michael Bradley of Toronto.

Ibrahimovic's former Manchester United team-mates Bastian Schweinsteiger ($5.6m) and Wayne Rooney ($3.51m) are some way behind, while new Toronto hotshot Alejandro Pozuelo is due to make $3.8m.

The MLSPA reported the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643.

The average salary for senior roster non-designated players increased 13.3 per cent to $345,867 and is up from $138,140 in 2014.