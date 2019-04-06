Vancouver Whitecaps 0 LA Galaxy 2: Ibrahimovic steals the show

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up LA Galaxy's opener and then scored his team's second goal in an ultimately routine 2-0 MLS win over Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

Vancouver could have taken the lead in the second minute at BC Place Stadium, where Lass Bangoura drew a seemingly generous penalty after going down following minimal contact with Jorgen Skjelvik.

Galaxy received a reprieve, though, as Ali Adnan botched an attempt to score from the spot, his Panenka effort trickling comically into the grateful hands of David Bingham.

The visitors had to wait until the 63rd minute to take the lead, Ibrahimovic making space for himself with ease on the right before curling a cross to the back post, where Daniel Steres headed home unmarked.

And the veteran Swedish striker got in on the scoring action himself eight minutes later, controlling Rolf Feltscher's delivery from the right with his chest before smashing home a fierce half-volley into the roof of the net from the centre of the penalty area.

Galaxy's third win in succession leaves them second in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles FC. The Whitecaps remain winless in 2019, with just one point to show from five matches played.