Toronto 2 Sporting Kansas City 2: Hamilton nets late equaliser for hosts

Jordan Hamilton scored a 95th-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Toronto against Sporting Kansas City in MLS on Friday.

A pair of Felipe Gutierrez penalties – either side of Nick DeLeon's goal for Toronto – had Sporting in control at BMO Field.

But Hamilton came off the bench to net a late equaliser, although Toronto's winless run was extended to seven games.

Gutierrez made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after a VAR check led to the spot-kick being awarded.

But DeLeon tapped in Justin Morrow's cross to bring Toronto level before half-time, only for Gutierrez to put away another penalty in the 73rd minute.

Hamilton managed to grab a point for the hosts, however, by tapping in Ryan Telfer's cross from the right deep into additional time.

Greg Vanney's Toronto are seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Sporting sit 10th in the west.