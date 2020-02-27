Real Salt Lake sign former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi

MLS side Real Salt Lake have announced the signing of former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi.

Rossi, 33, has been a free agent since he left Genoa at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The former Manchester United, Villarreal and Fiorentina striker escaped a ban in 2018 after testing positive for dorzolamide.

Rossi and his legal team insisted the banned substance, which is commonly found in eye drops, was consumed accidentally.

Despite being cleared to return to the pitch, it is only now that Rossi has found a club with RSL moving to bring him in on Thursday.

"It feels great to now be a part of Real Salt Lake," Rossi said. "I can't wait to step onto the pitch and help RSL achieve all the goals we've set this year.

"For me, MLS has been growing every year and has produced an exciting product. I'm lucky enough to have RSL be my first contact in the league during this process.

"The club's respect and kindness towards me is something I appreciate immensely. I can't wait to see and meet the fans and immerse myself in the RSL culture. Along with the rest of the team, I can't wait to begin this season and enjoy the journey together."

RSL finished third in the Western Conference last season and open their new campaign away to Orlando City on Saturday.

"It's amazing to have a player of [Rossi's] skills in and around the guys," RSL head coach Freddy Juarez told the club's official website.

"It's a guy that can change the game at any given moment and he's seen it all and done it all so he gives the team confidence.

"Beyond his skills, he takes the time to talk and spend time with the young guys. It goes a long way when your peers can lead you and hold high standards."