MLS Review: Martinez ties own record as Atlanta beat Galaxy, Rapids win nine-goal thriller

Josef Martinez equalled his own record for most consecutive MLS games with a goal as defending champions Atlanta United beat LA Galaxy 3-0.

Martinez converted a 72nd-minute penalty as the reigning MLS MVP scored in his ninth successive league match on Saturday.

The Atlanta star has scored 13 goals in the nine-game period, with Martinez's season tally at 18 – four behind MLS leader Carlos Vela.

Frank de Boer's Atlanta were too good for the Galaxy, who were without suspended talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in front of 72,548 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A pair of own goals put Atlanta 2-0 ahead at half-time – David Romney and Giancarlo Gonzalez both turning the ball into their own net.

Playing in front of a record regular-season crowd, Atlanta put the game beyond doubt when Martinez scored a penalty with 18 minutes remaining after VAR judged that Gonzalez fouled Emerson Hyndman.

Atlanta are top of the Eastern Conference – level on points with Philadelphia Union, while the Galaxy are third and 15 points adrift of Western Conference leaders and rivals Los Angeles FC.

Supporters' Shield leaders LAFC snapped New England Revolution's 11-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing.

Kei Kamara scored a hat-trick as Colorado Rapids overcame Montreal Impact 6-3 in a wild match.

Kamara opened the scoring, albeit at the other end via an 18th-minute own goal, but the Rapids star bounced back with another three where it mattered most.

His three-goal haul helped the Rapids – who led 4-1 at half-time – set a new team record with six goals in a regular-season match.

Elsewhere, New York Red Bulls defeated Toronto 2-0, Orlando City topped Dallas by the same scoreline, Vancouver Whitecaps edged FC Cincinnati 2-1, Houston Dynamo lost 1-0 to Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake were too good for New York City 3-1 and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew.