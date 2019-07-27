MLS Review: LAFC bounce back from derby defeat in seven-goal thriller

Supporters' Shield leaders Los Angeles FC put their derby disappointment aside to overcome Atlanta United 4-3 in a thrilling MLS clash on Friday.

LAFC succumbed to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick in last week's loss to city rivals LA Galaxy, however, Bob Bradley's high-flying side bounced back.

Four unanswered goals from Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta saw LAFC come from behind to beat reigning MLS champions Atlanta in Los Angeles.

Mo Adams gave Atlanta a second-minute lead before Diomande, Rossi, Vela and Atuesta scored in a 12-minute period prior to the interval.

Josef Martinez reduced the deficit in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and Eddie Segura's 51st-minute own goal gave Atlanta some hope away from home.

However, LAFC held on for their fourth victory in five league games to move 12 points clear atop the Western Conference and 10 clear in the Supporters' Shield race.

Meanwhile, New York City claimed back-to-back wins by defeating 10-man Sporting Kansas City 3-1.

Alex Ring scored and had two assists to lead New York to third in the Eastern Conference.