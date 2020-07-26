MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando pip Henry's Impact to quarter-final spot, Union also advance

Orlando City edged Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact 1-0 en route to the MLS is Back Tournament quarter-finals, while Philadelphia Union also advanced to the last eight.

Tesho Akindele proved the difference for Orlando, with his 60th-minute goal seeing off Montreal in the first knockout fixture in Florida on Saturday.

Following a goalless first half, Akindele pounced on a defensive error on the hour mark – converting an easy tap-in after Clement Diop was unable to deal with Rod Fanni's back pass at Walt Disney Resort.

Nani's Orlando will face either Seattle Sounders or reigning Supporters' Shield champions Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals.

In Saturday's other last-16 clash, Philadelphia defeated New England Revolution 1-0.

Sergio Santos' 63rd-minute effort saw the Union past Bruce Arena's Revolution.

Santos ran onto a lofted pass from Union team-mate Jamiro Monteiro and finished from an acute angle to send the Union through to the next round.

Next up for Philadelphia are either Sporting Kansas City or Vancouver Whitecaps.