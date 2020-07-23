MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati into last 16, Minnesota held

FC Cincinnati booked their spot in the last 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament, while Minnesota United were held.

Jaap Stam's Cincinnati bounced back from their opening-game loss in Group E with back-to-back wins, including Wednesday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Yuya Kubo opened the scoring just before half-time with a good finish from the edge of the area after poor defending by the Red Bulls.

Florian Valot's own goal early in the second half sealed Cincinnati's win and second place in Group E.

The result also meant Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.

Already into the last 16 from Group D, Minnesota were unable to claim top spot after a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids.

Kei Kamara opened the scoring for the Rapids, but they went into half-time behind.

Ethan Finlay flicked in the equaliser for Minnesota before tapping in a second.

Jonathan Lewis' powerful strike brought Colorado level as they secured their first and only point of the tournament.